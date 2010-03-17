Share Link: Share Link: Notizia di Andrea Urrata per Notizie Informatiche - TiempoLibreSite.com Dopo la recensione di Windows 10, non potevamo non proporvi il "classico" (che poi se vogliamo tanto classico non è, visto che le novità sono veramente tante) dei versus tra appunto il nuovo S.O di casa Microsoft e i suoi fratelli ovvero Windows 8.1 e Windows 7. Grafica; Sicuramente la prima cosa che salta all'occhio è senza dubbio la veste grafica. Come abbiamo visto nel corso della nostra recensione, il graphic style del nuovo windows 10 è molto lineare, ben fatto dal punto di vista della definizione quasi stile HD Ricorderete su Windows 8.1 la presenza delle " ingombranti" metro che appesantivano secondo molti utenti il desktop, ricordando più un tablet che un PC, Mentre su Windows 7 faceva la sua comparsa "Aero", ossia la funzione che dava il classico effetto "vetro" alle finestre, che tante volte ha costretto gli utenti a farne a meno,visti i rallentamenti mostrati nel complesso durante le più banali operazioni;

Gestione della RAM e multitasking; Il neonato S.O di casa Microsoft ha mostrato sin dai primi utilizzi di non avere nessun problema di sorta nell'eseguire più programmi contemporaneamente senza appesantire troppo la RAM, questo è possibile grazie alla funzione ottimizzata visualizzazione attivitàcpresente nella sinistra della barra della applicazioni, che permette all'utente di tenere d'occhio tutte le finestre aperte e passare da una operazione all'altra praticamente in un lampo, Sotto questo aspetto abbiano visto muoversi inizialmente windows 8 e poi il successore 8.1, non permettendo però un multitasking cosi rapido. Infine funzionalità assente su windows 7 Leggi tutto qui: 9 Motivi per passare a Windows 10 < Prec. Succ. >