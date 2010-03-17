logo

21
Ago
2014
Software + Buggato 2014
Scritto da bodom   
Scritto da bodom 
 
Quest'anno la classifica del software più buggato del 2014 verrà vinta da Internet Explorer che con ben 130 falle è saldamente in testa, a questa classifica. L'anno scorso Java Virtual Machine era arrivata a 200 falle di sicurezza nell'arco di 12 mesi, IE si appresta a stracciare il record. 
continua a leggere internet explorer software più buggato dell'anno
 
